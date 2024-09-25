Third house collapses in four days on North Carolina coast

NEW YORK — A third house has collapsed in four days on the North Carolina coast as officials closed off the beach due to dangerous debris on the shore and in the water, officials said.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore law enforcement rangers responded to a Dare County dispatch call at approximately 1:08 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of a house collapsing on G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe, North Carolina, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

“Once on scene, rangers confirmed the collapse of the unoccupied house,” officials said. “The owner of the house has hired a debris cleanup contractor and Seashore employees plan on supplementing cleanup efforts.”

Due to dangerous debris on the beach and in the water, Cape Hatteras National Seashore has temporarily closed the beach from G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe to Wimble Shores North Court in Waves, a coastal length of just over two miles.

“Swimmers and surfers are urged to stay out the water in front of the villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, as there is a large amount of hazardous floating debris being transported by the waves that will cause injuries to those entering the water along the tri-villages area,” the National Park Service said. “Additionally, at the north end of Rodanthe and for miles to the south, the Seashore continues to urge visitors to wear hard-soled shoes when walking on the beach to avoid injuries from nail-ridden wooden debris.”

"The biggest concern is just cleaning everything up, you know?" Paul Troy, the homeowner of the first collapsed house, told ABC News' Raleigh station WTVD-TV. "We get a lot of slack, all of these homeowners do that they don't care. These are money machines and that's not the case. We lose sleep over littering the beach."

Troy and his family have owned the home since 2008 and hoped to move it before the collapse.

"At the beginning of the summer, we lost 13 vertical feet. We lost the staircase. We lost part of the septic system," he said. "We chose not to rent it out the rest of the summer because we were going to wait and see what the beach did, see if it came back."

Homeowners there say the ocean's threat to their property is a major concern.

"We've stayed in many of these houses that are completely underwater now. It's a shame and I think the town of Rodanthe is going to be suffering," Nancy Engel, who lives in Rodanthe, told WTVD in August.

Collapsing homes along the ocean can cause a myriad of problems for people as well as the local ecosystem which led to the superintendent of the National Park Service covering Cape Hatteras launching a pilot program to buy up some of the homes to tear them down, according to WTVD.

"We had to have willing sellers' houses that were essentially in the ocean at high tide every day. We found the money to purchase those properties. We removed the houses completely, demolished them completely and restored the beach. And if we went out to that location today, you wouldn't have much to see because it would just be a beautiful beach," David Hullac with the U.S. National Park Service told WTVD.

Tuesday’s house collapse is the third home to collapse in Rodanthe since Friday and the 10th house collapse in the past four years.

No injuries were reported in connection with any of the collapses and the clean up efforts by authorities is ongoing.

