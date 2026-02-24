'This is going too far boss': Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales appears to pursue late staffer in explicit text messages

(WASHINGTON) -- Text messages appear to show Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales pursuing a relationship with his former staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles -- more than a year before she died by suicide.

The messages were provided to ABC News by Santos-Aviles' widower.

In a series of texts from May of 2024, Gonzales, a married father of six, repeatedly requests "sexy" photos from Santos-Aviles. The aide seems initially hesitant, writing, "you don’t really want a hot picture of me."

Gonzales continues, saying, "I'm just such a visual person" and "Sorry."

He also appears to ask Santos-Aviles about her sexual preferences. Santos-Aviles replies to the request by saying, "This is going too far boss," but appears to engage in flirtation, saying, "how long have you thought I was this hot?"

A final text dates from June of 2024 in which Santos-Aviles' husband, Adrian Aviles, texts Gonzales and several staffers from Regina’s phone, telling them that he is filing for divorce due to the discovery of her messages with Gonzales, texting the group thread: "[S]he’s been having an affair on [him] with your boss Tony Gonzales." The recipients of those texts include several current staffers, though ABC News has redacted their names and contact information.

The Gonzales campaign has not responded to ABC News’ requests for comment regarding the newly obtained text messages.

Gonzales has denied allegations he engaged in an extramarital affair with a congressional aide who died by suicide last fall -- calling on the Uvalde police department to release its report on her death despite objections from her family.

Santos-Aviles, 35, died on Sept. 14, 2025, after she doused herself with an accelerant and set herself ablaze at her home in Uvalde, Texas, Bexar County officials determined.

Adrian Aviles’ lawyer Bobby Barrera told ABC News that his client did not share the text messages with congressional investigators, who are prepared to send a report to the House Ethics Committee as soon as next week.

ABC News has confirmed that Gonzales has been under investigation by the Office of Congressional Conduct, which has already completed its probe. Due to its rules, the OCC may not transmit a report against a member of Congress 60 days prior to an election. Gonzales is in a primary contest on March 3, so the report is expected to be transmitted to the House Ethics Committee the following day.

Last week, Gonzales told ABC News that “Ms. Santos-Aviles was a kind soul who devoted her life to making the community a better place.”

The controversy is now attracting the attention of Gonzales’ Republican colleagues. This afternoon, Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert called on Gonzales to resign. She was later joined by Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina. Texas Republican Brandon Gill and Florida Republican Anna Paulina Luna called on Gonzales to drop his bid for reelection.

When asked about their statements by reporters, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he doesn’t think “it’s time to call for resignation” and that “you have to allow investigations to play out and all the facts to come out.” The Speaker currently has a one-vote majority.

