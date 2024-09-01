Three confirmed dead after small plane crashes into residential neighborhood in Oregon: Officials

PORTLAND, Ore. — A small, twin-engine plane crashed into a residential neighborhood Saturday in a suburb of Portland, Oregon, killing two people aboard the aircraft and one on the ground, authorities said Sunday.

The Cessna 421C plane slammed into a row of townhouses near Heartwood Circle in Fairview after experiencing mechanical issues, according to a statement from the Gresham Fire Department.

Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis confirmed Sunday that the pilot of the aircraft and a single passenger were killed, as well as a resident of one of the townhouses the plane crashed into.

The names of those killed were not released.

The plane crashed near Troutdale Airport around 10:20 a.m. local time, hitting a power pole or tower, which caused a brush fire. The aircraft then crashed into a building of connected townhomes, igniting a fire in two structures, before spreading to a fourth, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said at a news conference Saturday.

At least five families have been displaced, with a sixth condo currently being evaluated, according to Lewis.

Two transmission lines from Portland General Electric remained down Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Fairview is about 15 miles northeast of Portland.

Debris from the crash is scattered across multiple areas, and the sheriff's office is securing the scene to assist the FAA investigation.

Photos show thick smoke and a burning home after the plane crashed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

