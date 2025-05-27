National

Thunder have T-Wolves on the brink, growing pains for Anthony Edwards and pivotal Game 4 between Knicks-Pacers

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports
By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and James Edwards react to the Oklahoma City Thunder taking a commanding 3-1 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Next, Vince and James agree that the Thunder have a “Big 3” and unpack Anthony Edwards’ growing up in real time throughout this series.

Later, Vince and James take a look at the pivotal Game 4 between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers and dissect the dialogue around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson being foul merchants.

(1:37) Thunder take commanding 3-1 lead against Timberwolves

(9:29) Thunder have a homegrown Big 3

(18:58) Anthony Edwards and the growing pains of being a young star

(26:42) Did Knicks find something repeatable for Game 4?

(34:44) Is Game 4 a must-win for Pacers?

(43:25) Should the NBA get rid of the take foul?

(44:57) Foul merchant NBA Finals?

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!