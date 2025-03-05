Thunderstorms, heavy rain hit East Coast with blizzard conditions in the Midwest

NEW YORK — Two storms are targeting the country, with one bringing heavy rain to the East Coast and blizzard conditions to the Midwest, and the second dropping snow and rain in the West.

East Coast storm

The East Coast storm first tore through the South, with at least 10 tornadoes reported from Oklahoma to Florida.

The storm is now barreling up the coast, moving through Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday morning.

Later in the morning and into the afternoon, a squall line with possible tornadoes will target the area from Charleston, South Carolina, to Raleigh, North Carolina, to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

A tornado watch is in effect in the Carolinas, where damaging winds could reach 70 mph.

In the early afternoon, severe thunderstorms could hit Washington, D.C., bringing heavy rain and damaging winds.

The storm will reach Philadelphia by mid-afternoon, and then bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the New York City area during the evening rush hour.

New York City could see up to 1 inch of rain and localized flooding, the city's emergency management department warned.

"Plan ahead if you're in an area prone to flooding," the department said on social media. "If traveling, take extra care and time."

In the Midwest and the Great Lakes, the same storm system is bringing a blizzard warning from Iowa to Michigan. A combination of heavy snow and wind gusts over 50 mph will create dangerous whiteout conditions on the roads.

Parts of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan could see 1 to 2 feet of snow by the afternoon.

Up to 1 foot of snow fell just south of Minneapolis, while the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport recorded more than 7 inches, making it the biggest snowstorm of the winter season.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the state's National Guard to give support.

"Give plows room to work," the Minnesota State Patrol said. "Slow down, buckle up and put distractions away."

West Coast storm

Meanwhile, a second storm is hitting 11 states in the West, from California to South Dakota, from Wednesday through Friday.

One to 3 feet of snow is possible from California to the Rocky Mountains.

Rain is expected in Southern California, including Los Angeles. There's not a major threat for flash flooding but there could be debris flow in wildfire burn scar areas.

