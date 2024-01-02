Ticket sold in Michigan wins $842 million Powerball jackpot in first drawing of 2024

NEW YORK — One ticket in Michigan won the first Powerball jackpot drawing of the year, winning an estimated $842 million. The estimated cash value for the drawing is $425.2 million, according to the lottery.

The winner bought the ticket at the Food Castle in Grand Blanc, Michigan, located just outside Flint, the Michigan Lottery said. The person has yet to reach out to the lottery.

The winning numbers drawn on Monday night were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and the Powerball was 1. The power play was 3x.

There had been 34 consecutive Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner.

One ticket in Florida and one in Texas matched five numbers and the power play and were each awarded $2 million.

Tickets bought in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland were each awarded $1 million.

Monday’s $842.4 million jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the 10th largest jackpot won in U.S. lottery history. The jackpot also is the second-largest lottery jackpot ever won in Michigan.

The last prize of 2023 -- an estimated $760 million -- was the fourth jackpot to exceed more than $500 million that year. The year's largest jackpot prize of $1.765 billion was won on Oct. 11 in California. The second largest prize was $1.08 billion, which was won on July 19 in California, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each.

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are one in more than 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The game's largest prize ever -- of $2.04 billion -- was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

