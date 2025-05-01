Titans decline 5th-year option on WR Treylon Burks, finishing off lopsided A.J. Brown trade

The NFL deadline for teams picking up fifth-year options on 2022 rookies was Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. One player whose option did not get picked up was receiver Treylon Burks by the Tennessee Titans.

Burks, 25, was the Titans' first-round pick (No. 18 overall). But Tennessee acquired that selection (and a third-rounder) by trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That trade already looked bad for the Titans with Brown going on to have three outstanding seasons for the Eagles, including grabbing 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns, who went to two Super Bowls and won a championship last season. But declining Burks' fifth-year option essentially puts a cap on that unfavorable deal.

Philadelphia signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension upon trading for him and he's compiled 261 catches for 4,031 yards and 25 touchdowns in an Eagles uniform thus far. Last year, he agreed to another extension — a three-year, $96 million package — that made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL at the time.

Burks was supposed to be Brown's replacement and looked suited for that role as a big receiver at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. As a junior for Arkansas, he made 66 catches for 1.104 yards and 11 TDs, while rushing for another 112 yards and a score.

As a rookie, Burks showed promise but was limited to 11 games with a turf toe injury and a concussion. Burks finished with 33 catches for 444 yards and a TD, adding 47 yards rushing on four carries. Injuries limited him in his second season as well after he sustained a sprained LCL in his left knee during training camp and later suffered another concussion. He caught 16 passes for 221 yards in 2023.

Burks began last season fourth on the Titans' depth chart at receiver. But he sustained a knee injury during practice before Week 7 that eventually required surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. As a result, Burks played in only five games (starting two) with four catches for 34 yards.

No surprise. Titans “probably not” going to pick up 5th year option on Treylon Burks. pic.twitter.com/Y0FYR4c5Z2 — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) April 28, 2025

Earlier in the week, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker was asked if the team would pick up Burks' fifth-year option and replied "Probably not." But that became official on Thursday.

While Burks is signed through the 2025 season, he might not be recovered from his knee surgery in time for training camp.

"He's got to come in and make some plays," Titans head coach <a data-i13n="cpos:10;pos:1" href="https://mainstreetmediatn.com/articles/mainstreetnashville/callahan-burks-needs-to-show-up-when-its-time-to-show-up/">Brian Callahan told TitanInsider.com</a>. "I think he's always had the ability and he's shown flashes of it, but we're just looking for the consistency to show up when it's time to show up."

In the meantime, Tennessee signed free agent receivers Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson, then selected wideouts Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. The team also signed Xavier Restrepo, a teammate of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at Miami, as an undrafted free agent.