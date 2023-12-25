Tommy DeVito benched for Tyrod Taylor in Giants' Christmas game vs. Eagles

Tommy DeVito's run as the New York Giants' starting quarterback is done.

For now, at least.

The Giants replaced DeVito with backup Tyrod Taylor in the third quarter of Monday's Christmas game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The switch took place as the Giants took over possession deep in Philadelphia territory after an Eagles fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half.

Taylor handed off to Saquon Barkley three times on the drive before Barkley scored New York's first touchdown of the game to cut its deficit to 20-10.

DeVito struggled to move the offense in the first half while completing 9 of 16 passes for 55 yards without a touchdown or turnover. The first half marked six straight quarters for the Giants without a touchdown following last week's 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

DeVito started six games this season in relief of injured starter Daniel Jones. He entered Monday's game having completed 64.5% of his passes for 147.4 yards per game with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He helped lead the Giants to three straight wins including a Monday Night upset of the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, developing a cult following in the process.

But New York's offense has struggled to move the ball since