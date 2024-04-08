Total solar eclipse April 8, 2024 facts: Path, time and the best places to view

Scroll down to see the list of U.S. cities where the April 8 total solar eclipse will be visible, the duration of the eclipse in those locations and what time totality will begin, according to GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

"Eclipse Across America," will air live Monday, April 8, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ and Hulu as well as network social media platforms.

On April 8, 2024, a historic total solar eclipse will cast a shadow over parts of the United States, prompting a mass travel event to the path of totality -- from Texas to Maine and several states and cities in between.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth and, for a short time, completely blocks the face of the sun, according to NASA.

The track of the moon's shadow across Earth's surface is called the path of totality, and to witness the April 8 total solar eclipse, viewers must be within the 115-mile-wide path. To discover when to see the solar eclipse in totality or the partial eclipse in locations across the U.S. outside of the path, check out NASA's Eclipse Explorer tool.



Eclipse travel

In the U.S., 31 million people already live inside the path of totality, bringing the celestial phenomenon to their doorsteps, Michael Zeiler, expert solar eclipse cartographer at GreatAmericanEclipse.com told ABC News.

But for individuals outside of the path, investing time and money are needed to experience the event in totality.

Eclipse chasers, or umbraphiles, are individuals who will do almost anything, and travel almost anywhere, to see totality, according to the American Astronomical Society.

"There's a very active community of solar eclipse chasers and we will go to any reasonable lengths to see solar eclipses anywhere in the world," Zeiler said. "All of us are united in pursuing the unimaginable beauty of a total solar eclipse."

Bringing together both eclipse experts and novice sky watchers, the total solar eclipse on April 8 is projected to be the U.S.'s largest mass travel event in 2024, according to Zeiler, who likened it to "50 simultaneous Super Bowls across the nation."

"When you look at the number of people expected to come to the path of totality for the solar eclipse, we estimate those numbers are roughly the equivalent of 50 simultaneous Super Bowls across the nation, from Texas to Maine," he said.

Eclipse map, path of totality

In the U.S., the path of totality begins in Texas and will travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse, according to NASA.

Best times, places to view eclipse

Below is a list of some American cities where the April 8 total solar eclipse will be most visible -- pending weather forecasts -- the duration of the eclipse in those locations and what time totality will begin, according to GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

Texas

Eagle Pass, Texas, 1:27 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 23 seconds

Uvalde, Texas, 1:29 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 16 seconds

Kerrville, Texas, 1:32 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 23 seconds

Austin, Texas, 1:36 p.m. CDT: 1 minute, 53 seconds

Killeen, Texas, 1:36 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 17 seconds

Fort Worth, Texas, 1:40 p.m. CDT: 2 minutes, 34 seconds

Dallas 1:40 p.m. CDT: 3 minutes, 47 seconds

Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas, 1:51 p.m. CDT: 2 minutes, 33 seconds

Jonesboro, Arkansas, 1:55 p.m. CDT: 2 minutes, 24 seconds

Poplar Bluff, Arkansas, 1:56 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 8 seconds

Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 1:58 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 6 seconds



Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois, 1:59 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 8 seconds

Mount Vernon, Illinois, 2:00 p.m. CDT: 3 minutes, 40 seconds

Indiana

Evansville, Indiana, 2:02 p.m. CDT: 3 minutes, 2 seconds

Terre Haute, Indiana, 3:04 p.m. EDT: 2 minutes, 57 seconds

Indianapolis 3:06 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 46 seconds

Ohio

Dayton, Ohio, 3:09 p.m. EDT: 2 minutes, 46 seconds

Wapakoneta, Ohio, 3:09 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 55 seconds

Toledo, Ohio, 3:12 p.m. EDT: 1 minute, 54 seconds

Cleveland 3:13 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 50 seconds

Pennsylvania

Erie, Pennsylvania, 3:16 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 43 seconds

New York

Buffalo, New York, 3:18 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 45 seconds

Rochester, New York, 3:20 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 40 seconds

Syracuse, New York, 3:23 p.m. EDT: 1 minute, 26 seconds

Vermont

Burlington, Vermont, 3:26 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 14 seconds

Maine

Island Falls, Maine, 3:31 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 20 seconds

Presque Island, Maine, 3:32 p.m. EDT: 2 minutes, 47 seconds



