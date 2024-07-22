Trans teen stabbed in Miami airport, police investigating as potential hate crime

MIAMI — 17-year-old transgender teen was stabbed inside a terminal at Miami International Airport at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, sending her to the hospital in critical condition and prompting a disruption of service, police and airport officials said.

The victim hasn't been able to speak due to their injuries, police told ABC News Monday, and therefore has not been able to offer detectives further details on the incident. Police said they are looking into the incident as a potential hate crime.

Alexander Paul Love, 29, was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon in the first degree and premeditated attempted murder in the stabbing. He appeared in Miami-Dade Bond Court Monday and is not eligible for bond.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Love and the victim were on the fourth floor of the terminal in the pre-security area, according to officials. The teen was eating while seated on the floor when Love allegedly stabbed the teen without provocation 18 times in the arms, shoulders, neck, face, head and legs with a butcher knife.

The arrest affidavit states that when the victim tried to free herself from the attack, Love allegedly grabbed her and tried to pull and push her over the fourth floor railing where the victim would have landed on the first floor of the airport. The victim escaped and ran downstairs where she received medical assistance.

Love claimed, according to the affidavit, that he was "possibly drugged and someone inserted an unknown object in his rectum."

"The defendant is not certain the victim is responsible for this," the affidavit continued. The affidavit notes there was no indication of alcohol or drug use.

Police officers took the subject into custody in the area where the stabbing occurred and recovered the knife. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The "situation was swiftly contained," airport officials said.

"We want to assure the public that the situation is under control and the safety of our passengers, staff, and visitors remains our top priority," the Miami-Dade Aviation Department said.

