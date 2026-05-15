Transgender University of Washington student stabbed over 40 times: Court documents

(SEATTLE)-- The transgender University of Washington student who was killed in a student housing building suffered over 40 stab wounds to the head, neck, shoulder, arms and hands, according to the probable cause statement.

Juniper Blessing, 19, was found covered in blood in the laundry room of the Nordheim Court building on Sunday night, according to court documents.

The suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Leahy, surrendered to police on Wednesday and was booked for first-degree murder, documents said.

"Our family has been shattered," Blessing's family said in a statement released by the Human Rights Alliance. "Juniper was simply the most amazing human being we have ever known -- highly intelligent, extremely talented, and deeply sensitive to the needs of others. Juniper's loss not only devastates us but diminishes the world."

"A gifted singer with a transcendent voice, Juniper was admitted to New Mexico School for the Arts, where they studied from 2020 until 2024," the family said. "Weather was a love of Juniper's since early childhood, and at the University of Washington they intended to study Atmospheric Science while continuing to study voice and pursuing minors in Music and Philosophy. They loved Seattle and Santa Fe, where they worked as an usher during summers at the Santa Fe Opera."

"Juniper was courageously living their life as who they were until it was cut tragically short," the family said.

According to court documents, another Nordeim Court resident told police that shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, a man followed her when she used her card to access the building and laundry room.

She said the man told her he was waiting for his laundry. Surveillance video shows them in the laundry room and the suspect "appears to be visually searching the room for cameras," court documents said, before he left the room.

A video from 10 p.m. shows Blessing in the laundry room, and the suspect "comes back into the laundry room and stares directly into the camera," documents said.

The suspect "appears to follow the path of the cord with his eyes and head from the camera around the wall above the doorway," documents said. "He then turns to exit the laundry room, something clatters to the ground and he pauses. He continues out of the laundry room at 10:00:27 p.m."

"Blessing is seen cleaning the lint tray, appears to add more time to the dryer, then stands up and deposits the lint into the garbage at the end of the bank of dryers. ... The video stops at 10:01:01 p.m.," documents said.

Seattle police released the images of the suspect in the laundry room, documents said. A man named Patrick Leahy contacted police saying the suspect in the image was "without a doubt" his brother, Christopher Leahy, according to the documents, and a friend also reached out to police identifying Christopher Leahy as the man in the photo.

Christopher Leahy's attorney called the Bellevue Police Department on Wednesday night to say he was turning himself in, documents said. Christopher Leahy came to the department with his parents and was taken into custody, the documents said.

Christopher Leahy made his first court appearance on Thursday and is due back in court on Monday, according to ABC Seattle affiliate KOMO. He has not entered a plea.

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