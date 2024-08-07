Tropical Storm Debby: Latest forecast track as it prepares to make another landfall in South Carolina, drenching East Coast

Tropical Storm Debby — which drenched parts of the southeast after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida's Big Bend region earlier this week — is expected to make a second landfall along the South Carolina coast, bringing more heavy rain and the risk of deadly flooding along with it.

Where is the storm, exactly?

According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday morning, Debby was slowly churning in the Atlantic about 50 miles off the South Carolina coast.

Location: 50 miles southeast of Charleston, S.C.

Maximum sustained winds: 45 mph

Present movement: Northeast at 4 mph

When is it expected to make landfall?

The slow-moving storm could reach the South Carolina coast Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, NHC forecasters say. “Some strengthening is possible today or tonight before the center of Debby reaches the coast of South Carolina,” the hurricane center said. “Weakening is forecast to begin on Thursday after the center moves inland.”

What are the biggest risks associated with Debby?

Rain and storm surge, forecasters say.

Debby is expected to produce an additional 3 to 9 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts, leading to maximum storm total amounts as high as 25 inches in parts of the Carolinas through Friday.

In addition, the “combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the hurricane center said.

Where is the greatest risk for flooding right now?

Here are the latest watches and warnings from the hurricane center:

A storm surge watch is in effect for north of South Santee River, S.C., to Cape Fear, N.C.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for north of the Savannah River to Surf City, N.C.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for north of Surf City, N.C. to Beaufort Inlet, N.C.

Here is what they mean, per NHC:

A storm surge watch means "there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours."

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

From South Santee River, S.C., to Cape Fear, N.C., the water level could reach two to four feet above ground “if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide,” the hurricane center warned.

What other areas could see impacts from Tropical Storm Debby?

Debby is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the mid-Atlantic on Friday, bringing heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding from Virginia to Vermont through the weekend.