Tropical Storm Rafael slams Caribbean, may head to Gulf Coast this weekend

By Max Golembo and Emily Shapiro
Tropical Storm Rafael is barreling through the Caribbean and may impact the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

Rafael is bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to Jamaica on Tuesday morning.

The storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday night as it passes over the Cayman Islands.

Rafael is expected to make landfall in Cuba on Wednesday evening as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing mudslides and damaging winds to the island.

On Thursday morning, Rafael’s outer bands will graze the Florida Keys with gusty winds and heavy rain. A tropical storm watch has been issued.

By Friday morning, the system is forecast to slow down and weaken in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of now it’s not clear what impacts, if any, Rafael will bring to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Some models predict Rafael targeting the Gulf Coast as a rain maker, while other models show a weakening Rafael heading toward Mexico.

Atlantic hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30.

