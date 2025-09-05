Trump advisers make push for Eric Adams to get ambassadorship to exit NYC mayoral race: Sources

(NEW YORK) -- Advisers to President Donald Trump have been making efforts over the last few weeks to persuade New York City Mayor Eric Adams to end his reelection bid, sources tell ABC News, and the push has gained momentum in recent days with a potential ambassador post in Saudi Arabi being floated among the options to get Adams to drop out.

Sources tell ABC News the talks are fluid and could fail, but point to a recent in-person meeting between Trump adviser Steve Witkoff and Adams in Florida as a clear push to get this done.

Adams is said to be weighing his options, including opportunities in the private sector, though sources caution for now that a decision is not imminent.

The Florida meeting was first reported by The New York Times.

"Serving New Yorkers as their mayor is the only job I've ever wanted. I'm proud of the progress we've made lowering crime, improving schools, building housing, and cutting costs for working families -- and I remain the best person to lead this city forward," Adams said in a statement reacting to reports of the discussions Friday.

"While I will always listen if called to serve our country, no formal offers have been made. I am still running for reelection, and my full focus is on the safety and quality of life of every New Yorker," Adams said.

Sources tell ABC News the Trump team has been hearing from Republican donors in New York pleading with Trump aides to get involved out of fear that Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, who currently leads in polling, could win the November contest.

"Then it's on to Sliwa, but that's a tougher nut," one source familiar with the efforts told ABC News, referring to Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa, who has publicly vowed to stay in the race.

"I'd prefer not to have a communist mayor of New York City," Trump said Thursday night when asked by reporters for his thoughts on the New York City contest. "So I would, I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one-on-one. And I think that's a race that could be won."

If Adams and Sliwa were to exit, that would mean Mamdani's remaining major rival would be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running on the independent line after losing the June Democratic primary.

Cuomo, sources told ABC News, was spotted Friday morning meeting with political activist and power broker Al Sharpton, who has not made any endorsement in the race.

The deadline set by the New York City Board of Elections to finalize names on the November ballot is Sept. 11. Adams' name would remain on ballot if he doesn’t end his campaign before then.

