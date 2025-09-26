Trump applauds James Comey indictment: 'It's about justice, not revenge'

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump stood by his Justice Department and slammed James Comey Friday, just hours after the former FBI director was indicted on charges of making a false statement and obstruction related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020.

"It's about justice. He lied, he lied a lot," Trump told reporters outside the White House Friday morning.

Asked if the indictment was about justice or revenge, Trump said "It's about justice, not revenge. It's about justice. Also, it's also about the fact that you can't let this go on."

Comey said in a video statement Thursday night that he did nothing illegal and he was looking forward to a trial.

The president claimed that there could be "others" who face similar legal action, but didn't mention any names.

"But, there'll be others. Look, that's my opinion. They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they've done is terrible. And so, I would -- I hope – frankly, I hope there are others, because you can't let this happen to a country," Trump said.

Comey's indictment came just days after Trump issued a public demand for his Justice Department to act "now" to bring prosecutions against Comey and other political foes.

Trump told reporters that Democrats "weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history," claiming they went after him unjustly.

In a social media post earlier Friday morning, the president called Comey "one of the worst human beings this country has ever been exposed to," as he celebrated his indictment.

In another post, Trump proclaimed "JUSTICE IN AMERICA" and decried him as a "DIRTY COP" in another.

Trump, who was indicted twice during President Joe Biden's term, and members of his administration have decried the "weaponization" of the DOJ and vowed to end what they viewed as politically motivated prosecutions. The charges against Trump, related to election interference and mishandling of classified documents, were subsequently dropped because of DOJ policy barring prosecuting a sitting president.

"No one is above the law," Attorney General Pamela Bondi posted to social media following the indictment. "Today's indictment reflects this Department of Justice's commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case."

Comey's lawyer fully denied the charges in a statement obtained by ABC News.

"Jim Comey denies the charges filed today in their entirety. We look forward to vindicating him in the courtroom," said Patrick J. Fitzgerald as counsel for Comey.

Comey has been outspoken about Trump's efforts to politicize the justice system.

That argument is now likely to be central to Comey's defense in his criminal case, which could prove to be a highly consequential test for both the Justice Department and the federal judiciary.

Comey has been summoned to appear for arraignment on Oct. 9.

