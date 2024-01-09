Trump immunity hearing live updates: Former president to attend today's proceedings

WASHINGTON — The Washington, D.C., Court of Appeals will hear arguments today over former President Donald Trump's efforts to dismiss his federal election interference case based on his claim of presidential immunity.

Trump, who in August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is seeking the dismissal of the case on the grounds that he has "absolute immunity" from prosecution for actions taken while serving in the nation's highest office.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing and denounced the charges as "a persecution of a political opponent."

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Jan 09, 6:09 AM EST

Trump plans to attend today's hearing

Donald Trump plans to attend today's arguments on his efforts to dismiss his federal election interference case, the former president said in a social media post early Monday.

It will be the first time that Trump appears at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., since his arraignment on federal election subversion charges in August, when he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump, who is seeking the dismissal of the case based on presidential immunity, wrote on social media, "Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn't campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud."

