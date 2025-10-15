Trump overheard on 'hot mic' apparently talking business with Indonesian leader

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto appear to have been overheard on Monday discussing what seemed to be a Trump family business venture, leading to criticism that it undermines what the White House has said about a firewall existing between the president's official duties and his personal fortune.

During the exchange, which took place on a live camera feed shortly after Trump addressed a gathering of leaders in Egypt to laud the Gaza ceasefire plan, Subianto asked Trump to meet with "Eric," presumably referring to Eric Trump, president's son who is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

"Would you do that?" Trump responds. "He's such a good boy. I'll have Eric call you."

Neither leader appeared to be aware that their conversation was being picked up by a microphone. The audio is muffled and at times difficult to discern. It was not clear exactly what the two men were discussing.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News. In the past, White House officials have said that Trump's assets are held in a trust controlled by his family, and that, while president, he has no role in the family's business dealings in order to avoid ethical concerns.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in May that it was "frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit."

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement that "The Trump Organization has two of the largest and most substantial projects in all of Indonesia, which began in 2015, long before President Trump entered office for the first term."

"It should come as no surprise that our unbelievable property was referenced given its prominence within the country," the statement said.

Critics immediately leapt on the nature of the discussion between Trump and Subianto, saying that "there is no line between Trump presidential and personal business," according to Tony Carrk, the executive director of Accountable.US, a nonprofit government watchdog.

"The President is apparently using a foreign leader summit as a platform to smooth things over for his son's condo development ventures in Indonesia," Carrk said.

The exchange began when Subianto approached Trump behind the lectern where he had just finished addressing world leaders on camera, in front of the media. The first intelligible words came from Subianto, who describes a region as "not safe, security-wise," before asking to meet with Eric.

"We'll look for a better place," Subianto says moments later.

"I'll have Eric call you," Trump responds.

"Eric or Don," Subianto says, apparently referring to Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., another executive vice president at the Trump Organization.

At one point during the conversation, Subianto tells Trump, "I told Hary, also, by the way," possibly referring to Hary Tanoesoedibjo, an Indonesian real estate developer who has partnered with the Trump Organization on both of its existing projects in the country.

Just days before the summit, Tanoesoedibjo posted a video on social media promoting the Trump-branded property in Lido City, a town just south of Jakarta, boasting of its "breathtaking views" and "unmatched prestige." Tanoesoedibjo's firm, MNC Land, is also in the process of developing another Trump-branded property in Bali.

MNC Land did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Before parting ways, Trump, on the video feed, tells Subianto: "You're a fantastic guy. I'll have one of them call you. I like that you told me that. We don't need that."

Indonesia's foreign minister downplayed the conversation, according to Bloomberg.

"They're friends, so it's natural for them to speak privately," Sugiono, the foreign minister, told reporters. "If there's anything specific that needs follow-up, I will be informed."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.