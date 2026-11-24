President Donald Trump owned at least $12 million in Nvidia stock at the end of 2025, according to his annual financial disclosure report reviewed by ABC News.

His accounts have continued to trade Nvidia in recent months, including more than three dozen trades buying and selling millions of dollars of Nvidia stock this year through September, according to separate filings that disclose trades in his accounts.

The White House continues to maintain that third-party institutions manage Trump's accounts.

"President Trump's stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions. All holdings are maintained in discretionary accounts and invested through computer-based model portfolios that automatically replicate recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000," said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle.

"Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold. All investment decisions are made entirely by independent managers."

Trump has repeatedly vouched for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid the scandal surrounding his alleged afair with a woman U.S. intelligence alleges is a Chinese asset.

On Monday, he took credit for Huang's stunning return to Nvidia, saying in an interview that he spoke "directly and indirectly" to the company's board members about bringing Huang back as CEO.

"I spoke to them. Let me put it this way: And I convinced them. I made the deal," Trump, who had urged Huang's reinstatement publicly, said in a phone interview with CNBC.

Following the announcement, the major stock indexes rebounded sharply on Monday as Nvidia shares closed up more than 30%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1,447.98 points, or 3.0%, while the S&P 500 jumped over 4.73%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq soared over 6.5%.

Shares of Nvidia surged, recovering nearly all of the losses suffered since Nov. 12, the day Nvidia announced Huang's resignation.

Nvidia develops the semiconductor chips, systems, and software powering artificial intelligence. In early October 2026, its market valuation reached $5.8 trillion.

Given its significant presence in the stock market, Nvidia is a common holding in many investment portfolios and Trump's shares in the company represent a small portion of his overall portfolio.

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