President Donald Trump said Monday that Friday's aviation ground stop was caused by "old equipment that had a heart attack" and that he doesn't take "any responsibility" for the rare hours-long outage that snarled air traffic around the country.

"Essentially what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack," the president told the press outside of the White House before departing for Asia.

The president's comments were his first time speaking to the press about the ground stop that resulted in thousands of cancelled flights and thousands more flight delays. In a post Sunday on his social media platform, he blamed the Biden administration for "making an old and broken system worse than when they began."

A September report by the Government Accountability Office stated that the Federal Aviation Administration "has struggled for decades to modernize its outdated air traffic control systems," and its most recent efforts "could be prioritizing speed over costs and air traffic disruptions." The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law five years ago this month included some $25 billion for modernizing U.S. airports, $5 billion of which was specifically earmarked "to upgrade the foundation of the FAA's air traffic control" over five years, according to the FAA.

Republicans allocated $12.5 billion for air traffic control upgrades as part of the "One Big Beautiful Bill," signed into law last year. Within that pot is $4.75 billion specifically allocated for "telecommunications infrastructure modernization and systems upgrades."

"I don't take any responsibility," Trump responded when asked by ABC News' Rachel Scott what "personal responsibility" he took for the ground stop as president. He also praised Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, with whom he said he met Friday at the White House, during the ground stop.

"They did a great job, Secretary Duffy, they acted incredibly. Everybody was safe, nobody was hurt. No crashes, no nothing," the president said, while also assuring Americans that it's "very safe" to fly.

Duffy told ABC's "This Week" Sunday that work was being performed to replace outdated copper wire with fiber cables in El Dorado, Arkansas, when the router communication believed to have caused the ground stop occurred. When the router in that area was turned on, "we saw that in Amarillo, Texas, a system we had replaced about three weeks earlier, that started to flood our system as well," Duffy explained.

The routers from Arkansas and Texas are being examined "to find the root cause of what happened," Duffy said.

The U.S. air traffic control system "has been a patchwork quilt of modernization here and there and a few tweaks over here and different software, et cetera, over the last number of decades," ABC News aviation expert John Nance said, regarding how the failure could have occurred.

"Many aspects of the later software, the patches that have been put through, there is a certain degree of redundancy, but the whole thing has to operate as a unit," Nance continued. "In other words, there has to be the ability of the computer system to identify what the problem is [and] shut a portion of it out without shutting down the whole thing or destabilizing the entire network, is very, very important. And I just don't think they have that capability."

President Trump on Monday further faulted the Biden administration for the issue that caused the ground stop, saying that they "hooked up a lot of copper into glass. And copper, if you know anything about electrical engineering, you cannot hook up copper into glass," the latter apparently referring to fiber optic cable.

"But the equipment is very old, in some cases, more than 50 years old. And we essentially want to blow it up and put new in," the president further said. "So that's what we're doing, but we need the funding to get it done.”

"I've already informed Congress. You know, we've been working with Congress to try and get the money. I think the one good thing that comes out of it, I'm sure Congress now will give us the money to fix," Trump said. "We've been trying to get the money for two years to fix it, and Buttigieg ruined the system. He totally ruined it," the president added, referring to Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"As secretary, I made sure to leave air travel in better condition than when we arrived. We reversed a decade of decline in air traffic controller staffing, drove down runway safety incidents, and when I left office we were experiencing the lowest flight cancellation rates in years," Buttigieg posted on X Monday in response to Trump's comments. "As part of that work, I launched a project to transition the FAA's communications system from copper wire to a modern network. I am glad the Trump administration has continued that work, but they have so far failed to explain why their execution of it triggered the worst FAA communications breakdown this century."

"The Trump administration owes Americans an honest accounting of how they have spent the billions of dollars already authorized, clearer answers on why their repair work brought down the entire system on Friday, and an explanation of what they are doing to make sure this failure is not repeated," Buttigieg further wrote.

Though the worst of the flight cancellations is over, more than 340 flights were still cancelled in the U.S. as of late Monday afternoon, according to FlightAware, with nearly 4,400 delayed.

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