Trump stages McDonald's photo op, Harris turns 60 and goes to church with Stevie Wonder: Scenes from the 2024 campaign trail

With less than three weeks to go before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail hard over the weekend in key swing states.

In between rallies in Michigan and Pennsylvania, Trump staged a photo op at a McDonald's franchise in Bucks County, Pa. , manning the fry station before holding an impromptu news conference where he answered questions through the drive-thru window. The restaurant itself was closed to the public for Trump's visit. (The reason for the stunt: Trump claims without evidence that Harris lied about working at McDonald's in college.)

The former president later attended a town hall in Lancaster, Pa., and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home game against the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, Harris was in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania this weekend. She spoke at an event at a high school in Detroit Saturday, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Detroit Vs. Everybody,” and on Sunday attended two church services and early vote events in Georgia. The second one, in Jonesboro, Ga., included a performance by Stevie Wonder.

The vice president, who turned 60 Sunday, was surprised by her staff with birthday decorations on Air Force Two.

