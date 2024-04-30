Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen's banker to return to the stand

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Here's how the news is developing:

Apr 30, 7:35 AM

Michael Cohen's banker to return to the stand

After a week of testimony from longtime National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial is scheduled to resume this morning with the direct examination of Gary Farro, the one-time banker for former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Farro, a former managing director at First Republic Bank, began his testimony on Friday by outlining some of the documents used to allegedly create the shell companies formed by Cohen that are related to two hush-money payments at the center of the case.

Prosecutors have called Farro to authenticate records they hope will prove that Trump falsified business records to hide the reimbursement of Cohen's hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

"Read the documents, the emails, the text messages, the bank statements, the handwritten notes, all of it," prosecutor Matthew Colangelo asked jurors last week. "It inescapably leads to only one conclusion: Donald Trump is guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree."

