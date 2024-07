NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump will sit for a "victim interview" in the investigation into his attempted assassination, the FBI announced on a Monday conference call with reporters.

One spectator was killed and two were hurt in the shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Trump suffered a graze wound to his ear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

