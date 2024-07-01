National

Two children among five dead after plane crashes in upstate New York: Police

By Leah Sarnoff, ABC News

Emergency lights on a us police car Oliver Helbig/Getty Images (Oliver Helbig/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Five people, including two children, were killed Sunday in a plane crash in upstate New York, police said.

The victims were family members from Georgia. They were headed back to Atlanta after a trip to Cooperstown, New York, for a baseball tournament, police said.

The victims were Roger Beggs, 76; Laura VanEpps, 43; Ryan VanEpps, 42; James R. VanEpps, 12; and Harrison VanEpps, 10, according to police.

On Sunday at approximately 2 p.m., state police said authorities were dispatched for a possible plane crash near Lake Cecil Road in Masonville, New York.

Officials said the downed plane -- a single-engine aircraft called the Piper Malibu Mirage -- was discovered after a multi-agency search of the area using drones, ATVs and helicopters.

The plane initially departed from Alfred S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, New York, and was traveling to West Virginia to refuel with its ultimate destination being Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, police said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal of Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit are working in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Board (NTSB) on the investigation.

