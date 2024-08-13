Two former LA sheriff's deputies charged in alleged 'sham raid': Prosecutors

LOS ANGELES — Two former Los Angeles sheriff's deputies and two former foreign military members – one from the U.K. and one from Australia – have been accused of staging a "sham raid" on a man's home as part of a business dispute, federal prosecutors said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, the four men were hired by a "wealthy Chinese national" -- who is being identified as an unindicted co-conspirator -- to pressure the victim into handing over his shares of a Chinese rubber chemical manufacturer and nearly $37 million.

The alleged co-conspirator and victim, neither of whom are identified, had been in a yearslong feud over ownership interests in the company, prosecutors said.

The four men charged were identified as Steven Arthur Lankford, 68, a since-retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy; Glen Louis Cozart, 63, a former Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy who runs a private investigation and security services company; Max Samuel Bennett Turbett, 39, a former member of the British military who owns a private investigation and asset recovery business; and Matthew Phillip Hart, 41, a former member of the Australian military who owns a risk management services business.

They were arraigned Monday, each on one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy against rights and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in federal prison for each extortion-related count and up to 10 years in federal prison for each deprivation of rights-related count, prosecutors said.

It was not immediately clear if they had retained attorneys. ABC News reached out to all of the defendants except Hart, whose contact information could not be found, but did not immediately hear back.

The alleged co-conspirator contacted Turbett in December 2018 to ask for help in solving the two business partners' feud, prosecutors said. The co-conspirator allegedly said prior litigation had not been "the smart way" to handle the dispute and asked Turbett to find another "solution to finish the problem," promising that if he did, "we can both retire."

Turbett and the alleged co-conspirator then allegedly "drafted purported settlement agreements" that called for the victim to transfer shares of the company and nearly $37 million cash to the co-conspirator.

Prosecutors said Turbett hired Cozart in order to locate the victim and assemble a team to get the victim to sign the settlement agreements.

Prosecutors said Turbett hired Lankford -- who was still working for the sheriff's office -- who, in violation of department policy, allegedly used a law enforcement database to search the victim's name and date of birth.

In June 2019, the four men allegedly drove an unmarked vehicle belonging to the sheriff's office to the victim's home in Irvine. There, prosecutors said they entered his home and "forced [him], his wife, and their two children into one room, took their phones, and prevented them from leaving for hours." The victim was also allegedly "slammed against a wall and choked."

"Defendants allegedly also threatened to deport Victim 1 and his wife and permanently separate them from their 4-year-old son unless Victim 1 complied with their demands," the news release states.

The man, fearing for his family's safety, signed the documents, handing over shares in the company that were worth millions, prosecutors said.

Despite Lankford allegedly threatening the victim against calling police, saying he would be deported if he did so, prosecutors said the victim contacted police immediately afterward.

"Lankford thereafter spoke with an [Irvine Police Department] officer and falsely claimed that he had been at Victim 1's home for a legitimate law enforcement purpose, that Victim 1 consented to all parties being in his home, and that no force was used," prosecutors said in the release.

Within several months, the alleged co-conspirator paid Turbett's company $419,813 and emailed to thank him for a "very good job," prosecutors said.

"It is critical that we hold public officials, including law enforcement officers, to the same standards as the rest of us," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "It is unacceptable and a serious civil rights violation for a sworn police officer to take the law into his own hands and abuse the authority of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department."

