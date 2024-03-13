Two men charged with blowing up woman's home, planning to use large python to eat her daughter

NEW YORK — Two men have been charged after allegedly bombing a woman’s home and planning to release “a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter,” according to prosecutors.

Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34 -- both from Richmond Hill, Georgia -- are alleged to have used electronic communications to place the unnamed woman under surveillance from Dec. 2022 until Jan. 2023 “with the intent to kill, injure, harass, or intimidate,” before using an explosive device to blow up her home, according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Georgia.

“The conspiracy charge describes using cell phones to ‘create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim’ through methods including shooting arrows into the victim’s front door, acquiring and releasing ‘a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter,’ mailing dog feces or dead rats to the victim’s home, scalping the victim, and blowing up the victim’s home,” prosecutors have alleged when they announced the indictments against the men last Thursday.

The indictment further alleges that Glosser located the victim’s home using internet searches, mapped out a path to the victim’s residence, and then -- with Kinsey -- acquired and built an explosive device at Glosser’s home using Tannerite that Kinsey purchased online, according to the United States Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Georgia.

Officials say the two suspects then "used a destructive device to blow up the victim's home" on or about Jan. 13, 2023.

Glosser and Kinsey are now charged with stalking, use of an explosive to commit another felony offense, conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Kinsey has also been given additional charges of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

If they are found guilty, the penalty for their alleged crimes carry a statutory penalty upon conviction of up to 20 years in prison, with an additional 10 years upon conviction for the charge of using an explosive to commit a felony. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case is being investigated by Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and its K-9 unit, the Savannah Fire Department, and the Grant Parish (Louisiana) Sheriff’s Office, and Prosecuted for the United States by Southern District of Georgia Assistant U.S. Attorney L. Alexander Hamner.

Both Glosser and Kinsey are in custody awaiting further court proceedings and are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

