Two people are dead and another 5 were injured in a shooting in Indianapolis, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Two people were killed and another five were injured in a shooting Sunday in northwest Indianapolis, officials said.

At about 2 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a parking lot on Shore Terrace, where they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. Police said two of those people were declared dead at the scene, while the three others were taken to the hospital.

Police say two other people believed to have been shot in the same incident sought help on their own: one walked into a hospital and the other into a fire station.

An investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.