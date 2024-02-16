Two teenagers facing weapons charges in Kansas City parade shooting with more charges expected

Two teenagers detained after Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade shooting in Kansas City have been officially charged.

The Jackson County Family Court Division said Friday that the two unidentified juveniles had been charged with counts relating to gun possession and resisting arrest. The court also said that “additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

One woman, Elizabeth Galvan, was killed and over 20 people were wounded by gunfire minutes after the rally at the end of the Chiefs parade ended. Half of the wounded were kids ages 16 and under and the youngest victim is 8 years old. Children's Mercy Hospital has said that all nine of its patients with gunshot wounds are expected to recover.

Kansas City police have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute and was not related to terrorism.

Per Missouri law, adults detained after an incident must be charged within 24 hours or they have to be released. Since the teenagers are juveniles, Missouri law allowed them to stay in detention through Thursday afternoon due to a court order. Thursday, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said the two teens would be tried as adults if and when they were certified to stand trial.

Police have blanketed the Kansas City area with communication asking for information from potential witnesses and have set up a tip line specifically for Wednesday's incident, while the FBI is asking for photos and videos from people who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened on the southwest side of Union Station in an area where thousands of people had gathered. The Chiefs celebrated their third Super Bowl in five seasons on a stage in front of the train station after the parade and fans had gathered in the area for hours ahead of the rally.