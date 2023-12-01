Tyreek Hill to cover suspended NFL videographer's salary

Tyreek Hill says he will take care of a videographer who had his game credentials revoked by the NFL following the Miami Dolphins wide receiver's backflip celebration in Week 6.

Videographer Kevin Fitzgibbons, a 20-year-old student at the University of Miami, posted a video on X explaining that the NFL disciplined him after Hill used his phone during the touchdown celebration against the Carolina Panthers.

Fitzgibbons, who has worked with Hill in the past, was seen jumping up and down excitedly before he sent the video clip to the NFL, he explained. The videographer's celebration was what drew the ire of the league.

"One of the best moments of my life turned upside-down in a matter of seconds," Fitzgibbons said in the video.

"The NFL then let me know I would be suspended for the remainder of the season, and possibly for good," Fitzgibbons said in the video. "They said regardless if I knew the celebration was coming or not, I still had to be disciplined and that I shouldn't have jumped on the sidelines after the play."

Hill reposted Fitzgibbons' video, which has more than 4.7 million views on TikTok and over 111,000 Instagram likes since Tuesday night, with the caption, "I would comment but I could get fined."

On Thursday, the Dolphins wide receiver told reporters he pleaded to the NFL to change their minds but the league declined to reverse the decision.

"Me and K-Fitz, we've got a long history together," Hill said. "The news is something that I already knew. I told him don't let this get to you. Just hold your head up. You're still young. Continue to do what you love. Me and him are going to continue to work together.

"I told him I was going to cover his salary, whatever the NFL was going to pay him or whatever. I told him I was going to make sure that I do what's right and take care of you, make sure you're not out of a job."

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques was told by a source that Fitzgibbons remains an NFL employee and his game access will be temporarily suspended "due to multiple violations of NFL policy," but "he is welcome and encouraged to participate in any number of other projects involving off-field league events as well as personal projects with players."