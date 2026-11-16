United Airlines said Monday a "technology issue" delayed some departing flights.

The issue has since been resolved, the airline said.

The union representing United pilots said United experienced a "systemwide operational outage" that affected pilot applications, "including crew communications and messaging systems."

"The outage has also impacted the Company's ability to provide final aircraft weight information for departing flights," the union, the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a memo obtained by ABC News.

United said there is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue.

"While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights," United said.

The incident comes days after a nationwide ground stop resulted in thousands of cancelled flights and thousands more flight delays.

Though the worst of the flight cancellations is over, more than 340 flights were still cancelled in the U.S. as of late Monday afternoon, according to FlightAware, with more than 5,000 delayed.

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