Universal Studios tram crash injures more than a dozen, park and fire officials say

By Flor Tolentino, ABC News
LOS ANGELES — A tram crash at Universal Studios Hollywood injured 15 people on Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The crash at the theme park "resulted in multiple minor injuries," a spokesperson for the Studio City park said in a statement.

"We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident," the spokesperson said.

Fifteen people were transported to local hospitals with minor injures, fire officials said. First responders were dispatched to the park at about 9 p.m., officials said.

The California Highway Patrol will lead an investigation into the crash.

