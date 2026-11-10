University of Mississippi student apologizes, withdraws after alleged racist taunts in viral doorbell video

One of the female University of Mississippi students caught in camera footage outside of a Black student's apartment Friday evening allegedly making racist noises and gestures apologized for her behavior on Tuesday.

“To the women I offended and to the Ole Miss community, I sincerely apologize," the student said in a statement released by a representative on her behalf. "Before the incident on November 6, I never met the women involved and was unaware of their race, however, I recognize my actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful."

The student has also since withdrawn from the university, according to a source.

Two of the three women in the video, which was posted to TikTok, are seen briefly stepping toward the door camera, beating their chests while grunting and cooing like monkeys. The video had been viewed over 12.5 million times as of early Tuesday afternoon.

"I would have never intentionally made those noises or gestures toward a person of color," the student said in her statement. "I have apologized to the women and I pray they will forgive me. I can never truly understand the pain I have caused them and it was never my intention. These girls deserve to feel seen and understood and what I did is not a reflection of who I am trying to become."

"[T]he incident is being actively investigated by the appropriate university offices," University of Mississippi Vice Chancellor Shawnboda Mead said in a statement Monday, in part, adding, "our staff have reached out to the students directly impacted to offer support, listen to their concerns, and connect them with available resources. We will continue to support them as we work through this process."

"I understand the seriousness of this situation and remain committed to taking responsibility and learning from this embarrassing ordeal," the student's statement said, adding that she "intend[s] to cooperate fully with the university’s investigation."

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