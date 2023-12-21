Ursid meteor shower will peak just before Christmas. Here's how to watch.

The Ursid meteor shower is set to peak this week, bringing a stunning celestial event just in time for Christmas.

What is it?

The Ursids are a "low-key meteor shower" that happens each year around the winter solstice, which arrives on Dec. 21. The meteors appear to stem from the constellation Ursa Minor, also known as the Little Dipper.

Meteors are shooting stars. When meteoroids in space enter Earth's atmosphere, they travel at a high speed and burn, creating streaks of light in the sky known as "shooting stars."

When can I see it?

The meteor shower is typically active between Dec. 13 and Dec. 24, according to EarthSky. This year, the peak is predicted to happen between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23.

You can use the website Time and Date to pinpoint when the meteors will be visible in your location. It will be best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere.

How can I watch it?

To see the meteor shower, you should find a dark location away from any city lights — an open field, a park or even your backyard. Once you’re settled in and your eyes adjust to the darkness, look up at the sky and stargaze!

Weather.com notes that "meteor showers are a bit like treasure hunts. You might see several meteors in quick succession, or you might have to wait awhile between them."

How many shooting stars can I see?

If the sky is clear, you might be able to see as many as five to 10 meteors per hour.

What causes this meteor shower?

The Ursids are linked to the comet 8P/Tuttle. This comet takes around 13.5 years to orbit the sun. As the comet heats up, it creates a trail of rock and ice debris. That debris creates the “shooting stars” we see on Earth.

When is the next meteor shower?

The Quadrantid meteor shower — considered one of the best each year — is typically active between Dec. 28 and Jan. 12.

This meteor shower is expected to peak Jan. 3-4, 2024. While most meteor showers peak for a couple of days, this one is only a few hours long. Despite that short time frame, NASA says, stargazers might see 60-200 meteors during its peak.