US Army intelligence analyst allegedly gave national defense info for cash: DOJ

NASHVILLE — A U.S. Army intelligence analyst allegedly gave national defense documents, writings, plans, maps, notes and photographs for cash, according to charges unsealed by federal prosecutors in Nashville.

Korbein Schultz was frequently asked by an unindicted co-conspirator to get sensitive documents, including information related to a variety of U.S. military weapons systems, classified information and information related to the United States’ potential plans in the event that Taiwan came under military attack, according to the Department of Justice. It is unclear if he gave over the plans to the unindicted co-conspirator.

Schultz was allegedly paid $42,000 for handing over the documents and the only known information that is mentioned about the co-conspirator is that the person allegedly lived in Hong Kong and worked for a geopolitical consulting firm based overseas.

"As set out in the indictment, however, the defendant is charged with entering into a multiyear conspiracy to illegally exploit his access to National Defense information for his own financial benefit. He traded our National Defense information for cash," Henry C. Leventis, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said at a press conference on Thursday.

"This included documents and information related to advanced fighter aircraft, advanced military helicopters, intercontinental ballistic missiles, high mobility artillery, rocket systems, defensive missile systems and Chinese military tactics. The defendant and his coconspirator also discussed recruiting another member of the US military, to join their conspiracy and to provide additional National Defense information," Leventis said.

The alleged scheme began in June of 2022, according to the DOJ, and continued up until Schultz's arrest.

Schultz was arrested at Fort Campbell in Tennessee on Thursday, according to the DOJ.

The three documents he allegedly provided included an Air Force Tactics Techniques and Procedures manual for the HH-60W helicopter, an Air Force Tactics Techniques and Procedures manual for the F22-A fighter aircraft and an Air Force Tactics Techniques and Procedures manual for intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to the indictment.

"Today, Sgt. Korbein Schultz was arrested for conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, export of technical data related to defense articles without a license, conspiracy to export defense articles without a license and bribery of a public official," a post on X (formally known as Twitter) from the Army Counterintelligence Command (ACIC), said.

Court documents say that by disclosing this information, Schultz's actions "could reasonably be expected to cause damage to the national security of the United States."

The more classified markings that were on a document, the more Schultz was paid by the co-conspirator, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said in one message to the co-conspirator, Schultz allegedly said he wanted to be the fictional character Jason Bourne, and that he would consider working for the co-conspirator in person in Hong Kong.

Attempts by ABC News to reach an attorney for Schultz or Schultz himself were unsuccessful.

