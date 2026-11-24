Federal officials laid out their mitigation plans a day before the U.S. Army was set to perform a controlled explosion of nearly five tons of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, and recommended that local residents, especially children and pregnant women, evacuate.

Adam Telle, the acting secretary of the Army, said at a news conference that his teams worked with several experts to mitigate the effects of detonating the nearly 9,700 pounds of the toxic and volatile substance, including using a waterwall, foam barriers and gel blocks to contain the explosion.

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, told reporters that after months of research there was no other way to safely get rid of the barrels stored at the Middletown facility.

"Inaction is no longer an option," he said.

While officials stressed that they have done enough research and keep the public safe during the explosion, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT, they have recommended that nearby Middletown residents evacuate their homes Tuesday and remain relocated until Friday at the earliest.

"Evacuated individuals will be notified by phone once the all-clear is given and at that point may return home at their convenience," the Army said in an advisory posted Tuesday.

The recommended evacuation zone covers "a 5-mile cone extending southwest" of the Army plant and "one mile beyond the dispersion path," the Army said.

"We've made it very clear to those who are within a southwesterly location, if they choose to relocate, we will offer services," Cam Hamilton, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said at the news conference.

"So we are providing transportation services as well as relocation and food and nourishment for those that may choose to relocate out of an abundance of caution," he added.

Sean Kaufman, the principal deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters that pregnant women, children and anyone with chronic illness who lives near the plant should evacuate.

"Outside of that area, if you're close to that proximity and you're uncomfortable, I think you need to do what you need to do to take care of your family," he said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe activated the State Emergency Operation Center Tuesday in anticipation of the blast.

"Activating the State Emergency Operations Center is a proactive measure to ensure all resources are available if necessary. State agencies will continue to take the necessary actions to protect the health and safety of our citizens and livestock," the governor said in a statement.

The planned explosion was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed twice due to weather conditions and a lawsuit.

Lead azide is the primary explosive used to detonate munitions, such as grenades and artillery shells.

The Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club Iowa Chapter filed an emergency motion on Thursday arguing that the detonation could spread lead dust across a large area, potentially reaching communities more than 100 miles from the plant.

In an order filed late Thursday night, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals granted an administrative stay of the permit while the federal appeals court considered the emergency request to formally halt the detonation.

The court lifted the administrative stay on Monday while denying the emergency motion.

The two environmental groups said they would not pursue any further legal action following Monday's decision, but pushed the federal government to remain transparent about the explosion with the public.

Telle stressed that since the plan was put into place in March to dispose of the barrels, the Army and other government groups looked at every solution to get it done safely.

Col. Aaron Teller, the group Commander of the 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal, told reporters that teams could not chemical treat the lead azide because "the barrels of lead azide have deteriorated rapidly over the past eight months."

"We've observed a significant accumulation of crystallized lead azide on the exterior of the barrels, including the barrel lids. So it prevents those barrels from being able to be moved, it prevents the barrels us from removing the lids of the barrels," he explained.

Tom Croci, the associate administrator for national security and operations coordination at the Environmental Protection Agency, told reporters that the agency will be monitoring lead levels in the area "for as long as it takes that we have the comfort that the levels are back to safe levels."

"The information that's acquired real time in the field will be consolidated and then put out publicly," he said.

-ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.