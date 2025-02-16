USA-Canada hockey rivalry boils over with 3 fights in first 9 seconds

The heated hockey rivalry between the United States and Canada boiled over quickly on Saturday. As the two teams faced off for the first time since the 2022 Olympics, the game erupted into three fights within the first nine seconds of play.

It only took two seconds for Team USA's Matthew Tkachuk and Team Canada's Brandon Hagel to come to blows: The two went gloves off moments after the faceoff.

Not wanting to be left out, Tkachuk's brother, Brady Tkachuk, joined in one second after play restarted, taking on Canada's Sam Bennett.

Six second later, a scrum around the Canadian goal turned into another fight, this time between American JT Miller and Canada's Colton Parayko.

All six players were given two-minute penalties for fighting.

The Americans' heated tempers were likely exacerbated by the home Canadian crowd, who also loudly booed throughout the U.S. national anthem before the game.

But this is also the first time in a while that the passionate rivalry has had a chance to be realized: Saturday's matchup marked the first time in a decade that the two teams have met with a full roster of NHL All-Stars. The NHL pulled its players out of the 2018 and 2022 Olympics, with Team USA and Team Canada sending youth players and players from other leagues to Pyeongchang and Beijing instead.

USA vs. Canada is the marquee matchup of the 4 Nations Face-off, which also includes Sweden and Finland. The tournament, played in lieu of an NHL All-Star game, has with a round robin between the four teams, followed by a final between the top two teams in the group.

Connor McDavid gave Canada the 1-0 lead after five minutes of play, powering past the U.S. defense to get the puck into the net first. But the U.S. soon followed, with Jake Guentzel scoring off a pass from Jack Eichel.