USA Cricket stuns Pakistan in World T20 upset

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar celebrates after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

On Thursday, Team USA had a stunning upset in cricket, defeating Pakistan — a cricket powerhouse — by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.

The win took place in the group stage of the T20 World Cup, a tournament of the 20 best qualifying cricket teams in the world. Thursday's upset puts the U.S. at the top of Group A, which also includes India, Canada and Ireland.

The 2024 T20 tournament is jointly hosted by the U.S. and the West Indies; Thursday's matchup took place in Dallas, Texas. The home win is a particularly big deal for Team USA given that cricket is largely not a popular sport in the U.S.

The U.S. next faces India, another formidable opponent in cricket, on June 12 for the next group stage match.

This story will be updated.

