Utah AD Mark Harlan fined $40,000 for ripping officials, Big 12 conference after loss to BYU

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan was hit with a $40,000 fine on Sunday after he made very targeted comments about the officiating after their 22-21 loss to No. 7 BYU on Saturday night.

The Big 12 also issued a public reprimand after Harlan’s disparaging comments on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Harlan was seen confronting an official after the game, too.

"Mark's comments irresponsibly challenged the professionalism of our officials and the integrity of the Big 12 Conference," commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. "There is a right way and a wrong way to voice concerns. Unfortunately, Mark chose the wrong way.

"Accordingly, this violation warrants a public reprimand and a financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes professionalism, integrity and fairness, and will continue to do so."

The fine is significant in the Big 12. The last two athletic directors to be fined — Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt and Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades — only received $25,000 fines for their respective violations in recent years.

Harlan came out and addressed reporters after the rivalry game on Saturday night in an unusual appearance. He said he was planning to speak to the league about the end of the game, which ended in a bit of controversy after Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn was hit with a holding penalty that negated a sack on a fourth down.

The sack would have ended the game and gave Utah the win. Instead, it gave the Cougars a new set of downs and eventually set up a 44-yard field goal to give them the win and remain undefeated on the season.

BYU gets bailed out with a defensive holding on 4th down pic.twitter.com/HmvkyUGKEG — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) November 10, 2024

"This game was absolutely stolen from us," Harlan said. "We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I am not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed.

"I will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I'm disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight."

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan Post Game pic.twitter.com/eKjy4PpedU — Elijah Grayson Murray (@elijahgmurray) November 10, 2024

Utah coach Kyle Wittingham called it a “ridiculous situation” after the game, but he was far less critical in his comments.

"Whatever decision the refs make, I don't think they're trying to get it wrong, so that's just part of the game," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said, via ESPN . "The refs are part of the game. We were able to capitalize on that."

The win pushed BYU to 9-0 on the season. The Cougars moved to No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll, and they are in a prime position to both win the Big 12 and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Cougars, who hold a slight lead in the conference standings over No. 20 Colorado, will host Kansas next on Saturday night.

Utah, on the other hand, has now lost five straight and dropped to 4-5 on the season. The Utes will take on the Buffaloes next on Saturday.