Utah QB Cameron Rising goes to locker room with apparent right hand injury

Utah QB Cameron Rising went to the locker room with an apparent right hand injury with 1:47 to go before halftime in No. 11 Utah’s game against Baylor.

Rising was injured when he was pushed into the drink setup on the Baylor sideline. Rising had scrambled to the left and got rid of the ball right before he went out of bounds. As he got pushed out of bounds by Baylor defenders, Rising went headfirst into a table full of drinks and coolers below.

Rising appeared to hit his right hand on a cooler on the turf. He got up holding his right hand before he went to the locker room.

Cam Rising was slow to get up after this collision with the water coolers on the sideline 😬 pic.twitter.com/drn8EeAdoE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2024

The seventh-year senior returned for 2024 after missing the entire 2023 season because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2022 season. Since transferring to Utah ahead of the 2020 season, Rising has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football when he’s on the field. He threw for 46 TDs and just 13 interceptions across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. But he’s also missed significant time due to injuries. In addition to missing all of last season, Rising suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the first game of the 2020 season.

Utah’s offense suffered in his absence a season ago as the Utes scored just 23 points per game. On Saturday, When Rising left the game, Utah was leading 23-0 as Rising was 8-of-14 passing with two touchdowns.