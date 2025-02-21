Vans Warped tour: Where they're touring and how to get tickets

Get out your checkered slip-ons because the Vans Warped Tour rides again! The high-energy music festival is hitting the road for its 30th anniversary this year and will head to three cities for a full weekend of music and festivities. This years tour will feature a who's who of musical acts representing several genres and eras of music, from ska-pop-funk pioneers like Fishbone to pop punk acts like Avril Lavigne, Pennywise and 311. The tour will land in Washington, DC on June 14-15, 2025 before heading to Long Beach, CA on July 26-27, and Orlando, FL on Nov. 15-16. While dozens of acts have been confirmed at every venue, more are being added every day, you can stay up to date by checking out the official Warped Tour website. Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets to the 2025 Vans Warped Tour.

When is the 2025 Vans Warped Tour?

There are three dates on the schedule for the 2025 Vans Warped Tour. It will head to Washington, DC's Festival Grounds at RFK Campus on June 14-15, Long Beach, CA at the Shoreline Waterfront on July 26-27, and Orlando, FL at the Camping World Stadium Campus on Nov. 15-16.

Are tickets for the Vans Warped Tour on sale?

Tickets for all dates of the 2025 the Vans Warped Tour are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.

The Vans Warped Tour ticket cost:

General admission ticket prices for the 2025 Vans Warped Tour start at $260 for two-day admission to the Washington, DC and Long Beach, CA locations. (As of Feb. 21, there is not a single-day ticket option available.) Two-day tickets to the Orlando festival start at $230. VIP tickets, which include VIP viewing areas, temperature controlled restrooms, and expedited festival entry begin at $450. Tickets are also available via reliable third-party sites like StubHub starting around $299 for two-day passes.

Who is performing at the Vans Warped Tour?

The lineup of performers varies at each venue and location at this year's Vans Warped Tour. Each lineup will consist of 70 to 100 bands across several genres including punk, alternative, ska, emo and more.

Concert promoters have confirmed that acts continue to be added to the lineups and more will be announced in the future, but as of now, the confirmed performers at the Vans Warped Tour include:

Washington, DC (June 14-15)

30H!3, 408, Atmosphere, Avril Lavigne, Beauty School Dropout, Big Ass Truck, Blessthefall, Bowling For Soup, Carpool, Cartel, Chandler Leighton, Chiodos, CLIFFDIVER, Dance Hall Crashers, Drain, Escape The Fate, Fever 333, Fishbone, From Ashes To New, Games We Play, Girlfriends, Hidden In Plain View, Honey Revenge, Ice Nine Kills, Jakobs Castle, Koyo, letlive., Memphis May Fire, Millionaire$, Miss May I, MOD SUN, Motion City Music, nothing,nowhere., Of Mice & Men, Origami Angel, Oxymorrons, Pennywise, People R Ugly, Point North, Royal & The Serpent, Ringppop!, Sace6, Saosin, Saturdays At Your Place, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Senses Fail, Silly Goose, Silverstein, Simple Plan, Sophie Powers, Spray Allen, State Champs, Stratejacket, Sweet Pill, The Dark, The Maine, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Urethane, We Came As Romans, We The Kings, World’s First Cinema

Long Beach, CA (July 26-27)

311, 30H!3, 408, 6arelyhuman, Atmosphere, Ava Maybee, Better Lovers, Black Veil Brides, Blessthefall, Bowling For Soup, Bryce Vine, Cartel, Chandler Leighton, Chiodos, CKY, CLIFFDIVER, Cobra Starship, Common Sage, Dance Hall Crashers, DE’WAYNE, Destroy Boys, Drain, Dye, EKOH, El Centro, Enter Shikari, Fever 333, Fishbone, From Ashes To New, Garzi, Games We Play, Girlfriends, Gravas, Grave Secrets, Honey Revenge, Hot Milk, Iann Dior, Jack Kays, Johnnie Guilbert, Jutes, Kami Kehoe, LØLØ, MEGG, Memphis May Fire, Millionarie$, Miss May I, MOD SUN, New Years Day, Noelle Sucks, nothing,nowhere., Of Mice & Men, Pennywise, Point North, Ringppop!, Royal & The Serpent, Sace6, Saosin, Selfish Sons, Silly Goose, Silverstein, Sophie Powers, State Champs, Sweet Pill, Terror Reid, The Barbarians Of California, The Dark, The Funeral Portrait, The Home Team, The Interrupters, The Paradox, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Trxvis, TX2, Vended, We The Kings, Wiplash, World’s First Cinema

Orlando, FL (Nov. 15-16)

30H!3, 408, A Loss For Words, Arrows In Action, As It Is, Attila, Beauty School Dropout, Better Lovers, Black Veil Brides, Carolesdaughter, Chained Saint, Chandler Leighton, Crown The Empire,, Deathbyromy, Drain, Escape The Fate, Fame On Fire, Fever 333, Games We Play, Girlfriends, Gravas, Head Automatica, Holding Absence, Honey Revenge, Huddy, I See Stars, Jeremy Romance &, The Zero Friends Club, Johnnie Guilbert, Jutes, Koyo, Lacey Sturm, Left To Suffer, letlive., LØLØ,, Maryjo, Microwave, Millionaire$, Miss May I, MOD SUN, New Years Day, Noelle Sucks, nothing,nowhere., Of Mice & Men, Oxymorrons, Pennywise, People R Ugly, Plain White T’s, Point North, Royal & The Serpent, Sace6, Senses Fail, Sophie Powers, State Champs, Story Of The Year, Stratejacket, Surfer Girl, Taylor Acorn, ten56., The Dark, The Home Team, The Interrupters, The Maine, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Starting Line, Traitors, Vended, Waves, World’s First Cinema