Veteran actor lured in women, sexually assaulted them: Police

LOS ANGELES — An actor is accused of luring at least three women into a "false sense of security" then violently sexually assaulting them without their consent, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gabriel Olds, 52, was arrested and booked on seven felony sexual assault charges on Wednesday, LAPD said. His bail is set at $3.5 million.

Police are asking additional alleged victims of Olds or witnesses to the incidents to come forward.

On Jan. 19, 2023, a 41-year-old woman reported that Olds raped her in her home in LA. Two other adult victims later came forward and made similar reports dating back to 2013, describing consensual dating encounters that allegedly ended in violent sexual assault, police said.

Olds, a Yale University graduate, has worked as an actor and screenwriter dating back to the early 1990s, according to police. He has made many one-off guest appearances in popular shows like "Criminal Minds," "Heroes," "Boardwalk Empire" and "NCIS: Los Angeles."

His victims reported that he used his status as an Ivy League alumnus to meet women and arrange dates, police said. Several women in recent years have also reported meeting him on dating applications.

Police said they have identified three women that Olds allegedly assaulted and two other women who reported lesser violent sexual conduct. Investigators believe there could be more victims nationwide due to Old's travels.

"We heard the same story again and again," LAPD detective Brent Hopkins said in a statement. "Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he's off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard."

