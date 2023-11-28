National

Vikings activating WR Justin Jefferson from injured reserve

Justin Jefferson is back.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that they're activating their All-Pro wide receiver from injured reserve. Jefferson has been sidelined since Week 5 with a hamstring injury.

