Volunteers join a search for a woman from Hawaii missing in LA for weeks as her father is found dead

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Volunteers have joined a search in Los Angeles for Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old woman from Hawaii who went missing more than two weeks ago after not making a connecting flight to New York. Kobayashi's father, Ryan Kobayashi, who had been in the search party, was found dead Sunday in a parking lot near LA International Airport by apparent suicide, police and her family said.

Here are the latest developments in the case:

___

What happened?

Hannah Kobayashi, a budding photographer from Maui, was heading to New York City on Nov. 8 for a new job and to visit relatives. During a stop at Los Angeles International Airport, she missed her connecting flight and told her family she would sleep in the airport that night.

Family members assumed she was on standby for another flight, according to her aunt, Larie Pidgeon. The next day, Hannah texted them to say she was sightseeing in Los Angeles, planning to visit The Grove shopping mall and downtown LA, Pidgeon said.

On Nov. 11, the family received “strange and cryptic, just alarming” text messages from her phone that referenced her being “intercepted” as she got on a Metro train and being scared that someone might be stealing her identity, her aunt said.

“Once the family started pressing, she went dark,” Pidgeon told The Associated Press on Saturday. After the texts on Nov. 11, her phone “just went dead,” according to Pidgeon.

Pidgeon wouldn’t elaborate further about the texts or describe surveillance footage of Hannah that she said police are reviewing, citing the ongoing investigation.

What are authorities saying?

The Los Angeles Police Department said it's investigating, but officials haven't released many details.

The family came from Hawaii and held a news conference last week, after which “it seems that the LAPD is finally taking the case seriously,” Pidgeon said. Detectives told the family they are retracing Hannah's steps and requesting additional surveillance footage, according to the aunt.

Police officials didn't immediately respond Monday to emails and voicemails seeking further details.

What's going on with the search?

Family members and friends are searching for Hannah in Los Angeles, and over the weekend they were joined by local volunteers.

Pidgeon said the effort has been focused in the downtown area. Searchers have also fanned out around the airport and The Grove, a few miles (kilometers) west of downtown.

“It’s completely out of character for her” to not be in touch with loved ones, Pidgeon said of Hannah.

What happened to her father?

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

___

Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, was among those who flew in from Hawaii to help in the search. He was found dead early Sunday in a parking lot near LA International Airport, according to the county medical examiner.

Police said officers responded to reports of a body about 4 a.m. and discovered someone dead.

Kobayashi’s family confirmed Ryan’s death in a Sunday statement, saying they “endured a devastating tragedy” and that he died by suicide.

“After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life,” according to the statement. “This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably.”

The family asked for privacy as it grieves Ryan's death and urged the public to “maintain focus on the search for her. Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.