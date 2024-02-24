Warriors HC Steve Kerr becomes highest paid coach in NBA history with reported 2-year, $35 million extension

Steve Kerr has a new deal, and it definitely pays him the like the architect of a dynasty.

The Golden State Warriors head coach has agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will make him the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

BREAKING: Golden State’s Steve Kerr has agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract extension, Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Kerr’s new deal makes him the highest paid coach in league history at $17.5M a year. pic.twitter.com/Hpd0xslyCU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2024

