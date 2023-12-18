Warriors star Stephen Curry snaps wild 268-game streak, doesn't make a 3-pointer in win over Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry’s run is over.

The Golden State Warriors star, who has already proven himself as one of the best shooters in the league, finally missed. Curry went 0-of-8 from the 3-point line in the Warriors’ 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, which marked his first regular season game without a made 3-pointer since 2018.

The last time Curry had a game without a made 3-pointer in the regular season was on November 8, 2018, when he went 0-of-4 from behind the arc in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He then went 268 games while making at least one bucket from the 3-point line, which was the longest such streak in NBA history.

Including the playoffs, his last game without a made 3-pointer was in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals — a game the Warriors, surprisingly, still won despite Curry going 0-of-9 from behind the arc. In total, Curry has had just 10 games dating back to 2013 without a made 3-pointer.

Curry already held the all-time record before this latest run. He went 157 games with a made 3-pointer from 2014-2016, which snapped Kyle Korver’s previous record of 127 games. Curry was getting close to doubling up his own record this time around. Curry is the all-time leader with 3,505 3-pointers made in his career.

With Curry’s streak broken, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is now the active leader with 101 games with a made 3-pointer. Cameron Johnson is the next-closest with 50 games.

Stephen Curry's streak of consecutive regular-season games with a made 3-pointer snapped tonight in Portland at 268. You could stack the next five shooters on top of each other and Steph's streak was longer lol pic.twitter.com/o5gFk9lvte — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) December 18, 2023

Curry finished with just seven points after shooting 2-of-12 from the field in Sunday night’s win at the Moda Center. He had eight assists and two rebounds, too. Klay Thompson led the Warriors, who are now 12-14 on the season, with 28 points. Andrew Wiggins added 25 points off the bench. Thompson and Wiggins accounted for nine of the Warriors’ 13 3-pointers in the win, too.

Curry, 35, is averaging 29 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season, his 15th in the league. He’s averaging five made 3-pointers a game this season, which is just shy of his career-high.

The Warriors will host the Boston Celtics next on Tuesday night, which marks the beginning of a three game homestand at the Chase Center.