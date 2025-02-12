Washington Commanders 2025 NFL offseason preview: Building on ascension of Jayden Daniels

2024 season: 12-5, second in NFC East, lost to Eagles in NFC championship

Overview: What a season in Washington. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders arrived ahead of schedule in 2024 thanks to a sensational rookie campaign from Daniels that culminated in a trip to the NFC championship game, the franchise's first since Joe Gibbs and Mark Rypien helmed a run to a Super Bowl title in the 1991 season. What to do for an encore?

Gone are the days of low expectations. The Commanders might have the best quarterback in the NFC. The task this offseason will be to ensure that the roster around Daniels is capable of building on last season's success.

Key free agents

LB Bobby WagnerTE Zach ErtzEDGE Dante Fowler Jr.S Jeremy ChinnQB Marcus MariotaP Tress WayCB Noah IgbinogheneCB Benjamin St-JusteWR K.J. Osborn

Who's in/out: The list of free agents includes several key contributors, most notably Wagner, Fowler, Ertz and Chinn. Wagner, 34, made his 11th career All-Pro team as a captain and Washington's leading tackler. He still has gas in the tank, and there should be mutual motivation to work out another deal. Ertz, also 34, was Washington's second-leading receiver and a trusted safety valve for Daniels. He still wants to play, and could return on a new deal.

Fowler, 30, led the team in sacks (10.5) in his first season in Washington and won't return on the same one-year, $3.25 million discount he played on in 2024. He'll be in search of what's likely his last big NFL payday. Chinn, 26, paid off on a one-year prove-it deal in his first year in Washington as the Commanders' second-leading tackler and a 17-game starter. He'll also be seeking a long-term deal. Washington should be a suitor for both.

St-Juste's time in Washington is likely coming to an end at the conclusion of his rookie contract after a middling 2024 campaign.

Key free-agent needs

Wide receiverOffensive lineTight endCornerback

Why the holes? With Daniels throwing, Terry McLaurin has emerged as a bona fide No. 1 option who caught 13 touchdowns last season. It's time to find a true No. 2 as his running mate. Daniels made the most of throwing to Olamide Zaccheaus, Noah Brown and Dyami Brown. But adding a talent like Tee Higgins will be awfully attractive in free agency.

In line with maximizing Daniels, the Commanders need an upgrade at tackle. Brandon Coleman could hold down one side after progressing as a rookie last season. On the other side, Andrew Wylie could be done in Washington with a year remaining on his contract if the Commanders secure a suitable upgrade, which they should seek.

Even if Ertz returns, he'll be a short-term solution at tight end at 34 years old. Washington could look to the draft or free agency for a longer-term answer. At cornerback, a midseason trade for former Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore didn't pan out. An upgrade is in store, especially if Washington lets St-Juste walk.

Do they have the money?

The good news for the Commanders is that they have plenty of flexibility with Daniels on his rookie contract. Per Spotrac, Washington has $81 million in projected salary cap space, the third-most in the NFL.

Notable potential cuts

CB Marshon LattimoreOT Andrew Wylie

Why they might be gone: The Commanders made a splash in November by trading for Lattimore, who made four Pro Bowls with the Saints, but hasn't made one since the 2021 season. He missed six games with a lingering hamstring injury, then was a liability in Washington's NFC championship game loss to the Eagles. Cutting a 28-year-old Lattimore wouldn't be optimal after giving up multiple draft picks to acquire him, including third- and fourth-rounders. But $36.5 million in cap savings over the next two seasons may compel the Commanders to cut their losses.

Per the above note, upgrading at tackle over Wylie should be a priority this offseason as the Commanders seek to protect Daniels. Releasing him before the last year of his contract would amount to $7.75 million in cap savings for the Commanders.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 292nd round: No. 613rd round (from Dolphins): No. 795th round (from Saints)6th round7th round (from Broncos)7th round (from Eagles)

Good draft fit

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Why him? If the Commanders make a splash at wide receiver in free agency, offensive line should be the top priority in the draft. There's extra need along the line with the late-season ACL tear to guard Sam Cosmi, who could miss part of the 2025 season.

A five-star recruit who won the Anthony Muñoz Award as the nation's top high school lineman, Conerly was a two-year starter at left tackle at Oregon who projects as a starter with upside in the NFL. Conerly would be an excellent choice at No. 29 if he's available.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Jayden Daniels was a dream as a rookie, and he did it despite a supporting cast that could use some upgrades. Featured back Brian Robinson Jr. is probably league average at best, and expectations have to be mitigated on satellite back Austin Ekeler, who enters his age-30 season. The pass-catchers could also use a boost; Terry McLaurin is an undeniable superstar, but there's no dynamic WR2 on the roster, and even though Zach Ertz outkicked expectations in 2024, he's entering his age-35 season. —Scott Pianowski