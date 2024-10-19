National

Watch: USC WR Ja'Kobi Lane makes fantastic one-handed TD catch vs. Maryland

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane made one of the best catches you’ll see all year against Maryland.

Lane caught a 15-yard TD from Miller Moss halfway through the second quarter after he somehow turned his body around while he was tightly covered and made a one-handed grab. Take a look at it. The description undersells how good Lane’s body control was on the play.

You're going to be hard-pressed to find catches that are significantly better than this one over the rest of the season.

The TD gave USC a 14-7 lead over the Terrapins in the Big Ten matchup. Yes, it's still a bit odd that USC and Maryland are in the same conference.

The grab was Lane’s fifth TD catch of the season and his first since he had 10 catches for 105 yards against Wisconsin on Sept. 28. Since then, Lane’s had just four catches for 31 yards in USC’s losses to Minnesota and Penn State.

