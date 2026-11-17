The state of California has slapped a temporary freeway ban on Waymo's autonomous cars amid a series of troubling incidents, including one where three of the company's driverless cars entered an active freeway construction zone.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered Waymo on Nov. 11 to stop operating its cars on state freeways until the company takes corrective action to prevent further dangerous situations from occurring.

"The Department determined that Waymo's driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present," the DMV said in a statement.

The DMV specifically noted two recent incidents in which Waymo cars posed hazards.

Earlier this month, a Waymo car attempted to pass California Highway Patrol vehicles attempting to create a blockade on Interstate 280 in the Bay Area, the DMV said.

In another recent incident, three Waymo vehicles entered an active construction zone on Highway 101 near the Bay Area city of Burlingame, putting workers and equipment at risk, according to the DMV.

The DMV said the incident occurred "despite prior restrictions and corrective actions implemented following similar incidents."

In May, Waymo temporarily paused its freeway operations in several cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, to improve how its autonomous cars respond in construction zones.

Before Waymo is allowed to resume freeway operations this time, it must provide sufficient evidence that its vehicles can safely detect and respond to construction zones, emergency vehicles, and other roadway situations, according to the DMV.

In a statement to ABC News, Waymo said, "Safety is at the foundation of everything we do," and noted that no injuries or collisions resulted from the recent incidents involving its cars that were flagged by the DMV.

"In alignment with our safety-first principles, we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance," according to Waymo's statement.

The company said its ride-hailing service will continue on surface streets.

"We are working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations," Waymo said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.