Week 12's biggest games: Bears & Panthers show glimmers of hope in close losses | Football 301

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald kick off the new Sunday night edition of Football 301 looking into five of the most interesting results from Week 12.

The Chicago Bears lost yet again close, this time to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The guys explain why hope is not lost for Chicago as Caleb Williams has continued to finally show improvement under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

Likewise in Carolina, it's been a rough two years for Bryce Young, but in 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the former first overall pick may have put together the best game of his career.

Nate & Charles also discuss the Texans falling to Will Levis' Tennessee Titans, a completely crazy fourth quarter between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys and a Seattle Cardinals win that may have reset the NFC West race.

(2:15) - Williams shows hope in loss to Vikings

(7:20) - Commanders/Cowboys goes crazy in fourth quarter

(14:00) - Rollercoaster Will Levis gives Titans win over Texans

(19:55) - Bryce Young may have had his best game yet against KC

(25:05) - Seattle D resets NFC West against Cardinals

