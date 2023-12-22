Week 16 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Getting the flex spot right can often mean the difference between a fantasy football win and a loss — especially in these weeks when most leagues are in the midst of their playoffs.

Take Devin Singletary in Week 15, for example. Many fantasy managers likely benched Singletary ahead of a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans' run defense, and with Dameon Pierce active.

Those managers likely missed out on Singletary's 19.00-fantasy-point outing — which equated to week-winning production out of the flex spot.

[Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

And speaking of the flex spot, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 16. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 16?