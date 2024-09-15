Week 3 Reactions: Should Georgia still be no. 1? FSU is abysmal & Oregon finally shows up

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest games from Week 3 including Georgia narrowly scraping by Kentucky to avoid an upset and Alabama running circles around Wisconsin. Plus, is there any shred of hope left for Florida State after a 0-3 start?

The trio share three things they learned this weekend, from Notre Dame’s playoff chances after a bounce back win and Texas’ dominance with or without their starting QB.

Finally, Caroline, Fitz & Adam buy and sell CFB stock including stock up on Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and a surprising stock down on LSU, even after their comeback win against South Carolina.

(00:26) Georgia vs Kentucky

(9:06) Alabama vs Wisconsin

(16:43) Sky is falling for Florida State

(24:45) Sky is falling for Florida

(27:33) One thing we learned

(43:45) Stock up/stock down

